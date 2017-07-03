Robbery Arrest and Charge

Rachid Behdroui, a 51 year old Moroccan national has been arrested and charged with Robbery in relation to the Robbery at New Harbours on the 21st June.

The arrest followed the execution of several search warrants at a number of residential addresses during the weekend. Two other persons, a male and a female were also arrested and a substantial amount of money was seized.

Behdroui has been charged with Robbery and Possession of a Firearm and will appear in court this morning. The other two persons are currently on Police Bail.