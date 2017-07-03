Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation Constitutional Committee

At the Fiji meeting of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), Joe Bossano, who participated as Minister for Telecommunications raised the issue of British Overseas Territories being able to participate in CTO as country members.

This was supported in principle by participants and is being followed up in London this week where the CTO Constitutional Amendment Committee will be meeting to consider the required changes.

Joe Bossano has been invited to attend and participate as policy maker given his previous participation.

The committee will decide on the recommended amendments which will then go to the CTO Executive Committee, and after that to the next CTO Council Meeting to be held in Mozambique on the 14th and 15th of September, where the decision to approve the changes will take place.

Mr Bossano will be returning to Gibraltar next Thursday 6th July.