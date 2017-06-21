St Anne’s ‘Fitness and Health Charity Challenge’ Raises Over £2100

In April this year, St Anne’s School took part in its annual ‘Health and Fitness Charity Challenge,’ organised by the PE Department. Through its ‘Health and Fitness’ scheme of work, the pupils had been learning about the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

The children learnt about the circulatory system, how the heart works, how to take their pulse and how to exercise safely.

During the week leading up to the challenge, pupils and staff made a conscious effort to eat healthy and drink plenty of water. On the day of the event close to 500 children, staff, parents and friends took part in the 45 min jogging challenge. The event raised over £2100. Janine Pereira (GibFit Club, Piloxing MT) led the warm-up and cool-down session.

The pupils and teachers are grateful for the kind donation of bottles of water by Saccone and Speed. These bottles were then collected and recycled in school.

A presentation was organised in school last week with representatives of each charity collecting their cheque during the School Annual “Sports Awards and Charity Presentation.”

This year’s charities included:

Brain Tumour Research: £500

World Wide Tribe (for refugee children): £1500

Throughout the year the school has been involved in other numerous fundraising events, such as cake sales, the selling of chocolate santas, the polar bear swim, Christmas jumper day, flag days and other such events. Other charities were invited to the School’s presentation to collect their cheques.

The charities were: