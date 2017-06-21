Arrest - Outraging Public Decency & Suspicion of Possession of Indecent Photos of Children

A 35 year old locally resident German national was arrested late yesterday afternoon by RGP officers for the offence of Outraging Public Decency and on Suspicion of Being in Possession of Indecent Photographs of Children.

The RGP have confirmed that following the arrest, search warrants were executed yesterday at his residence and place of work, where IT equipment and mobile phones were seized for forensic examination. The individual was kept in police cells overnight whilst preliminary enquiries were carried out prior to him being interviewed by Police.

A spokesperson for the Police said the individual had been granted bail this afternoon, however strict conditions had been imposed pending the full forensic examination of the seized equipment.