Unite Statement on Interserve Contract Extension

Unite the Union Gibraltar Branch have said they are pleased to hear of Interserve being awarded a contract extension to continue providing infrastructure support at four international bases, including Gibraltar.

"We recognise that we have seen a positive shift in terms of Industrial relations and style of management from the Serco contract. Our members have benefited from this and Unite has been able to negotiate a process of harmonisation of terms and conditions in a very challenging environment due to the two tier workforce. It is also important to say that an issue which remains unresolved is the harmonisation of the employers pension contributions which affect a number of employees. This issue will remain for Unite as its main issue for discussion in future meetings with the Company."

In a statement released today, Unite also hails as a success the "number of employees who have been able to take advantage of development opportunities which as a matter of example have seen general operatives develop into tradesmen."

The last intake are currently attending the Government Training Centre together with work placements as part of their progression modules.