Robbery at New Harbours

Yesterday afternoon Police received a report of an alleged Robbery taking place at a warehouse within New Harbours Industrial Estate. During the robbery, four warehouse employees were tied up and 3 of them received injuries consistent with having been physically assaulted.

They received treatment for their injuries at St Bernard’s Hospital, although they didn’t require hospitalisation and were able to provide their witness accounts to police once discharged from hospital.

Police have confirmed that a substantial amount of money is alleged to have been stolen and that the perpetrators are alleged to have had a handgun. In a statement released this afternoon, the RGP have explained "we are still working to confirm whether this was real, a replica or a toy"

During the course of the night a number of search warrants were carried out at residential addresses. Three local men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently still in police custody assisting with enquiries. No property has so far been recovered.

A large amount of CCTV footage has been seized and is currently being examined. Police have said that all lines of enquire remain open.

Whilst police have already spoken to a great number of the public they would like to urge any person who believes they may have information material to this investigation to contact police at their earliest opportunity.

The point of contact is the Duty Officer through the police control room on telephone 20072500.