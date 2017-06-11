Chief Minister to Address United Nations C24 on Monday

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia have left for New York this weekend.

In line with the policy of the Government, on Monday the Chief Minister will again address the Committee of 24 on Gibraltar issues during their annual examination of the territories that remain on the United Nations list of non-self-governing territories.

Mr Picardo will update the Committee on the political situation of Gibraltar over the last twelve months, including the position of Gibraltar in relation to the decision taken in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia will take advantage of their time in New York in order to hold a number of meetings on political and commercial issues.

They return to Gibraltar on Tuesday. In the absence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.