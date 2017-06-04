World Environment Day Event at Commonwealth Park - Monday 5th June

World Environment Day (WED) is the biggest, most globally celebrated day for positive environmental action. Through WED, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) enables everyone to realize not only the responsibility to care for the Earth but also reminds us of our individual power to become agents of change.

World Environment Day is a chance to reconnect with nature and celebrate the places that matter most to you.

This year’s theme is ‘Connecting People to Nature’. Getting outside is one of the best things you can do for yourself, your family and friends and the planet. This year’s theme invites you to think about how we are part of nature and how intimately we depend on it. The Department of the Environment & Climate Change is responding to this call by organising a day of information and activity at Commonwealth Park. This is being supported by numerous schools, the Nautilus Project, MMIRC, the ESG and the Alameda Gardens and Wildlife Park.

SCHEDULE

10.15 Opening speech from Minister Cortes

10.30 Governor’s Meadow School

11.00 St. Bernard’s First School

11.15 Nautilus Project Talk: The Dangers of Plastics in our Oceans (15/20 mins – suitable for all ages)

11.30 MMIRC Talk: Dolphins in Gibraltar Waters: Species Identification & Ecology (30 minutes – suitable for all ages)

12.00 St. Anne’s Middle School

12.30 MMIRC Talk: Dolphin Stranding Primary Assistance (30 mins - suitable for all ages)

13.30 St. Mary’s First School

14.00 Nautilus Project Talk: Climate Change (15/20 mins – suitable for all ages)

14.30 St. Joseph’s First School

￼￼￼￼15.00 MMIRC Talk: Cetacean Protocol (30 mins - adults only)

16.30 CLOSE

The Department invites you to take this opportunity to learn more about our local environment and the benefits and importance of connecting with nature.

How will you ‘connect with nature’ on June 5? Why not go outside and help create the World’s Biggest Nature Photo Album by posting photos of your favourite natural place with the hashtag #WithNature. Breathe in the beauty and remember that by keeping our planet healthy, we keep ourselves healthy too.