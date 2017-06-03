Clubhouse Gibraltar Thanks The Community

Clubhouse Gibraltar had a very successful Mental Health Awareness and Fund raising campaign this year. Mental Health Week started with the launch of their Annual Report on Thursday 11th May with a presentation at John Mackintosh Hall followed by Wear Yellow day on Friday, in which many schools and organisations participated and also collected funds for the ongoing work provided by Clubhouse Gibraltar.

On Saturday 13th May the Annual Walk was held from The Convent to Casemates, followed by a very successful Family Fun, Fundraising and Awareness Day.

The Yellow Walk, from The Convent to Casemates was accompanied by The Gibraltar Re-Enactment Association as well as members from the public who support mental health issues. On arrival at Casemates, Clubhouse's CEO, Emily Adamberry Olivero and Chairperson Dr Rene Beguelin, were joined on stage by Her Worship The Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez and two members Annette and Tracy who addressed the public. Also attending the event was Roy Clinton and Lawrence Llamas. The microphone control (MC) was effectively provided once again by Daniel Guerrero from the Ministry of Culture .

The Day helped create Mental Health Awareness and enabled fund raising, with stalls from community groups such as Gibraltar Youth Service providing face painting and a cake stall, 3rd / 4th Scouts Troop a hot dog and burger stall, service users from the Waterport Senior Citizens Day Centre who made lovely yellow felt flowers with positive thought messages attached. Monique Sanchez also provided her own very special style of Face Painting in support of Clubhouse and was kept busy all day. The Psychological Support Group provided the duck stall, The Fire and Rescue Services also provided one of their vehicles which proved very popular with the children as well as the Jumping Castles which were also available.

"We would like to say a big THANK YOU to Walacy and the team from Ocean Village gym, Sunborn Spa and Atlantic Suites who got everyone moving in Casemates. Zumba provided fun fitness for young and young at heart, with Reshape & Rumble catering for more advanced fitness . Expert advice was on hand for those wanting to learn more about diet and nutrition from personal trainers in a question and answer booth."

Danza Academy and Mediterranean Dance Academy entertained everyone with amazing dance performances. The day’s live music entertainment culminated with Heritage reggae band closing the day encouraging everyone to join in.

The event was also supported by the RGP and the Fire and Rescue Service. The ‘beauty with a purpose’ motto was put into practice by the reigning Mrs Gibraltar 2016 and contestants for Mrs Gibraltar 2017. Also in attendance was the winner and contestants from Mr Gibraltar, who through their beauty and charm helped to sell many raffle tickets throughout the day.

Clubhouse Gibraltar had their own stall full of information and merchandise. Clubhouse members participated in all aspects of the day. Including helping man the stalls, and sharing their Clubhouse and Mental Health experiences with the general public.

A special thank you too to all the participating restaurants at Casemates that helped to sponsor the day. The stage was provided by Fresh Entertainment.

For enquires on Mental Health Support contact Clubhouse Gibraltar, 24 Wellington Front, Tel 20068423 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The raffle prizes were drawn at the end of the day. Pictured below are the winners.

1stprize : Honda 110cc won by Ms S. Gracia

2nd prize : 1 night stay including, breakfast, an evening meal and a bottle of wine for 2 was won by Mrs C. McNeice

3rd Prize : Gibraltar National Doll Ms A. Alecio