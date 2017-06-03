Summer Nights 2017 on Tour

Summer Nights 2017 will be held every Thursday and Saturday from Thursday 13th July to Saturday 12th August 2017 at various locations around Gibraltar, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.
Gibraltar Cultural Services has been working closely with Gib Media in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2017 Summer Nights. The proposal presented by the event producers, Gib Media, definitely points to the public being able to enjoy a varied number of activities.
Programme of events is as follows:
Thursday 13th July at Chatham Counterguard
- Danza Academy
- Mediterranean Dance School
- GAMPA
- Ollie Hughes as Robbie Williams Tribute
Saturday 15th July at Chatham Counterguard
- Gabriella Richardson
- Layla Rose Band
- Jetstream
Thursday 20th July at Governor’s Parade
- Jazz in the Old Town – Saxo Mania
- Chuck McClelland Jazz Band
Saturday 22nd July at Governor’s Parade
- Surianne Dalmedo
- The Jersey Boys
￼￼￼Thursday 27th July at John Mackintosh Square
- Jovani Lagomassino
- Frontiers
- 5 After Midnight – X Factor
- Jamie Miller - The Voice
Saturday 29th July at John Mackintosh Square
- Keiron Lynch
- Elisha Lang
- Stylos Dance Studios
- Renditions Singers
- Open Talent Night – for further info please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Pete Rothwell as Michael Buble
Thursday 3rd August at Casemates Square
- Disney Sing Along and Poster Party with Laura Oldfield
- Show Dance Company
- Jessie Maclaren and Jeremy Perez
Saturday 5th August at Casemates Square
- Harley Davidson Rally from 9am to 3pm
- Ethan Rocca
- Rewind Band 60’s and 70’s Music to dance the night away
Thursday 10th August at Ocean Village
- Circus & Magic Night
- Urban Dance
Saturday 12 August at Ocean Village
- Omnibus
- After Hours
Fun activities of face-painting, art & crafts, jumping castles, workshops and market stalls will be provided every Thursday and Saturday night.
The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said:
"Once again the 2017 Summer Nights will provide for a varied programme of entertainment for 5 weeks. I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community.
I would like to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and, in so doing, are providing Gibraltar with a diverse selection of quality entertainment.
I wish you all, residents and visitors alike, an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2017."