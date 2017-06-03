Summer Nights 2017 on Tour

Summer Nights 2017 will be held every Thursday and Saturday from Thursday 13th July to Saturday 12th August 2017 at various locations around Gibraltar, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has been working closely with Gib Media in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2017 Summer Nights. The proposal presented by the event producers, Gib Media, definitely points to the public being able to enjoy a varied number of activities.

Programme of events is as follows:

Thursday 13th July at Chatham Counterguard

Danza Academy

Mediterranean Dance School

GAMPA

Ollie Hughes as Robbie Williams Tribute

Saturday 15th July at Chatham Counterguard

Gabriella Richardson

Layla Rose Band

Jetstream

Thursday 20th July at Governor’s Parade

Jazz in the Old Town – Saxo Mania

Chuck McClelland Jazz Band

Saturday 22nd July at Governor’s Parade

Surianne Dalmedo

The Jersey Boys

￼￼￼Thursday 27th July at John Mackintosh Square

Jovani Lagomassino

Frontiers

5 After Midnight – X Factor

Jamie Miller - The Voice

Saturday 29th July at John Mackintosh Square

Keiron Lynch

Elisha Lang

Stylos Dance Studios

Renditions Singers

Open Talent Night – for further info please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Pete Rothwell as Michael Buble

Thursday 3rd August at Casemates Square

Disney Sing Along and Poster Party with Laura Oldfield

Show Dance Company

Jessie Maclaren and Jeremy Perez

Saturday 5th August at Casemates Square

Harley Davidson Rally from 9am to 3pm

Ethan Rocca

Rewind Band 60’s and 70’s Music to dance the night away

Thursday 10th August at Ocean Village

Circus & Magic Night

Urban Dance

Saturday 12 August at Ocean Village

Omnibus

After Hours

Fun activities of face-painting, art & crafts, jumping castles, workshops and market stalls will be provided every Thursday and Saturday night.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said:

"Once again the 2017 Summer Nights will provide for a varied programme of entertainment for 5 weeks. I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community.

I would like to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and, in so doing, are providing Gibraltar with a diverse selection of quality entertainment.

I wish you all, residents and visitors alike, an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2017."