Government Confirms its Commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change

Although one of the world's smallest jurisdictions, Gibraltar is proud to take its place in the global community and do everything possible to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to the aims of Paris.

Shortly after the UK ratified the Agreement last autumn, HMGoG requested of the UK Government that the ratification be extended to Gibraltar. A reply is awaited.

The Chief Minister said, ‘It is important for our civic pride that we play our part, however small, in the challenges that confront the planet. By contributing to the aims of the Paris Agreement we can also hold our heads high alongside our partners in the international community.’

Minister for the the Environment and Climate Change John Cortes stated, "Gibraltar continues with the firm commitment to the environment that has seen so many improvements since the Government was elected in 2011. Climate Change is the biggest threat facing our planet and we must show the world that regardless of our size, we will take our place as a small, but utterly responsible nation"