Gibraltar Stands with London Once Again

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar extends the condolences of the people of Gibraltar to the people of London in respect of the mindless overnight attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said: "I have written today to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rt Hon Theresa May MP to express the condolences of the people and Government of Gibraltar. Our flags are at half mast as a sign of respect for the people of London. Our thoughts are of course, once more, with the people of Britain, in the aftermath of this incident, especially the families of those killed or critically injured and the many caught up in the horror of these events.

"This is the third terrorist attack in four months in the United Kingdom and no less shocking and atrocious as a result. Coming barely two weeks since the attacks on Manchester these mindless attacks are no less despicable. The perpetrators are no more than senseless murderers who see to disrupt the freedom with which we live our lives. They will not succeed, but we will all understand the need to be vigilant to ensure that the emergency services have the tools and resources necessary to curtail such criminal activity when possible.

"London is a city with which all of Gibraltar will have strong links. Institutionally, it is the source of our democracy, the seat of the mother of Parliaments and the home of much of the business that creates our common prosperity. For many individuals it is the home of relatives, a city which has hosted our education and the pivotal point through which we connect to the rest of the United Kingdom and the world. London is the place where Gibraltarians were evacuated in the Second World War and the place where many before have endured terrorist bombings for other causes irrationally pursued by violence. It is the greatest city in the world and it will not be cowed by criminals with nothing to loose but their lives.

"First Responders in London have once again demonstrated the bravery and professionalism of the British police, ambulance, health and emergency services. When the chips are down, we rely on our blue light and emergency first responders to be the ones to resolve these dangerous situations and save lives as their training comes to the fore on each occasion.

￼Today, we are all Londoners standing resolute against these criminals. Guns and bombs can break our bones, but terrorists will NEVER beat us."

All flags are flying at half mast until further notice. Arrangements to observe a minutes silence will be announced.

The Government is working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to ascertain that no Gibraltarians have been caught up in the attack.