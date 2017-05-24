Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery Open Day

An Open Day will be held at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery on Friday 2nd June to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the gallery and to present to the public several newly acquired artworks.

There will be works on display for the first time, by Gibraltar’s foremost masters: Bacarisas, Azagury, Mannia and Leni Mifsud. Guided tours will be on offer at 11am, 1pm and 4pm.

A rededication address will be given at 12:30pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages the public to visit the gallery, enjoy a complimentary wine and cheese reception and admire the works of Gibraltar’s own art legacies in the beautiful setting of the historic City Hall.

The Open Day will run from 10am to 6pm and entry is free of charge.