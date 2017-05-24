Laguna Youth Club Camping Trip

Last weekend eighteen young people from the Laguna Youth Club took part in an overnight camping adventure with “Earth Strength” in Fascinas, Spain.

The participants experienced the natural environment through walking nature trails, learning about the wild foods and how our ancestors lived and hunted.

The weekend was packed with physical activities, involving plenty of walking, experiencing the wilderness and learning about poisonous plants and survival techniques. The group also built their own wind proof shelter where they sat silently listening to natural sounds in the area.

A BBQ dinner was enjoyed by all, and included a variety of home-made breads which the group members had kneaded and baked during the day.

The weekend was a great success and enjoyed by all.