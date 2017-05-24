GHA School of Health Studies Hold Successful Awards Ceremony at Rock Hotel

The GHA School of Health Studies today held their Health and Social Care awards ceremony at the Rock Hotel. The event was attended by Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, School Principal Ian Peate, Dr Ron Coram and other guests.

A total of 36 GHA employees, including, Nursing Assistants, Enrolled Nurses and Professions Allied to Medicine and Practice Assessors were presented with a range of vocational awards, celebrating their academic and practice progression. Twelve staff received a conjoint award: Qualifications and Credit Framework (QCF) level 3 Health and Social and their Enrolled Nurse Hospital Badge.

The awards are the result of dedication to studying and a commitment to the provision of high quality, safe and compassionate patient care across the health and social care sectors.

All recipients of a certificate of achievement produced a portfolio reflecting high standards and mastery of a range of clinical skills within demanding contemporary health and social care settings. The achievements recognised at this ceremony are externally assessed by the internationally acclaimed Pearson/Edexcel, as well as by Mrs Karen Wild, Enrolled Nurse Programme of Study Senior Lecturer, Salford University UK, who provides additional independent scrutiny.

Training for enrolled nurses was re-introduced by the GSLP/Liberal Government after an absence of many years. The GHA remain committed to this programme and are now training its 4th cohort, providing an opportunity for nursing assistants to progress in their careers. Other awards also provide openings for continuing professional development, from an inter-agency and multi-disciplinary perspective.

Mrs Wild said: “I am pleased with the standard of work the pupil nurses have produced, the commitment to the profession as they are entered onto the professional register and the compassion and caring attitudes towards patient care.”

￼￼￼￼Professor Peate said: “Today is about students and their families, who are here to receive awards that reflect the effort they put into their studies to provide high quality, safe and effective care, very often to the most vulnerable in society. Family, friends and the GHA are proud in being able to witness such an auspicious occasion.”

For his part Minister Costa added: “The School’s achievements are nothing short of spectacular. This was the largest awards ceremony the GHA has held with regards to vocational qualifications and the recipients should be extremely proud of their success. They have had to work and study at the same time and this requires a tremendous amount of determination and dedication. I am very proud of all of our staff and of those who are now fully equipped to excel in their work. On behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our staff our sincere congratulations – very well done!”