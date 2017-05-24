Gibraltar Contingency Council Meeting 24th May 2017

The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) met again this morning, 24th May, to review security following the latest developments in the UK.

The Council concluded that the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’- an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor events in the UK. At the same time, the Royal Gibraltar Police continue to modify their operational posture in line with taking the necessary measures to keep the Public safe. Accordingly, the Public can expect to see an increased uniformed Police presence. This is a routine measure to provide additional reassurance to members of the Public.

As ever, the Public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.