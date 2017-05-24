2017 Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from 24th May to 3rd June. The Hon Steven Linares, Minister for Culture officially opened the Exhibition and presented the prizes on Tuesday 23rd May 2017.

A total of one hundred and thirty four entries by seventy-five local artists have been submitted. Mercedes Corbacho Rodriguez carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic, video and installation categories. The Overall Winner and recipient of the Ministry of Culture Prize was awarded to Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger.

The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000 - Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger ‘The Wreckage’

￼Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting - £500 - Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger ‘The Wreckage’

2nd Prize - £250 - Leslie Gaduzo ‘Figure with Shawl’

Sculpture Award - £500 - Shane Dalmedo ‘Let’s Play’

Photography Award - £500 - Stephen Hermida ‘Journey to the Heart’

Video Category -£500 - Karl Ullger ‘Badadaboom’

Installation Award - £500 - Alan Perez ‘Cube of Fears, Dreams & Hope’

￼￼￼Best Gibraltar Theme - The Alwani Foundation Award - £1,000 - Michele Stagnetto ‘Desde el Bulevar Hebreo’

Best Young Artist – Sovereign Art Foundation Award - £1,000 - Lorena Bautista ‘Shape & Colour II’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• Derek Duarte for ‘Water on Mars’

• Josie Barceló for ‘Shadows’

• Benjamin Hassan for ‘RGP Commissioner Yome’

• Gail Francis-Tiron for ‘Spring Doodle’

• Patricia Bowling Lombard for ‘Veritas-Digitized’

• Tiana Langdon for ‘Hands On’

• Charles Davies for ‘Maths & the Urban Sprawl’

• Miriam Parody-Porro for ‘After the Rain-John Mackintosh Square’

• Karl Ullger for ‘Waterloo Bridge’