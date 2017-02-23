Bossano Attends Parliaments of the Mediterranean Conference

Minister Joe Bossano MP, accompanied by Albert Poggio, is currently attending the 11th Annual Conference of Assembly of Parliaments of the Mediterranean in the city of Porto, in Northern Portugal.

The Assembly represents Parliaments from both shores of the Mediterranean, covering the European countries of the North shore and the North Africa Parliaments of the south shore.

A total of 21 Parliamentary jurisdictions, as well as parallel organisations from other regions and representatives from United Nations Organisation, are attending.

Following this the Minister will fly to London to participate in a conference on Friday organised by the parties of European Socialist from the European Parliament jointly sponsored with the British Labour Party.

On Saturday there will be a Labour Party conference held at the venue of the International Transport Workers Federation Building.