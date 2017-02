HM Customs Seizes 1,800 Cartons

Whilst conducting an operation on the Eastern side to curtail illicit tobacco activity, Customs Officers intercepted a local vehicle loaded with 300 cartons. A search of a garage in the vicinity was also conducted and a further 1500 cartons were seized.

Two Spanish nationals have been arrested as a result of this operation. The value of the cigarettes is estimated to be in excess of £33,000.

Investigations continue into this matter.