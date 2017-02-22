Careers Fair 2017

The Gibraltar Careers Fair will be held on Tuesday 28th February 2017 at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal. The event, which has been organised by Westside School , Bayside School and the Gibraltar College, will run from 5pm to 8pm.

The Careers Fair offers students an opportunity to obtain careers advice from a wide range of professionals in various fields of employment. Over 50 different organisations will be in attendance at the event, with representatives from the Finance, Banking, Gaming, Health, Communications, Engineering and Construction sectors confirming their participation in the event. In addition there will be representatives of various Government Departments, Essential Services and Higher Education Establishments.

Students from Bayside School, Westside School, The Gibraltar College, Gibraltar High School For Girls and the Gibraltar Boy's School will receive tickets in order to attend the event.

These tickets will be distributed by the respective institutions prior to the event.