Drug Arrest at Airport

A Spanish national has been arrested by HM Customs at the Gibraltar International Airport as a result of a detection by Borders & Coastguard officers conducting routine security checks on outbound passengers at the Central Search Facilities.

The individual was found to have what was suspected to be drugs pellets strapped around his body with elastic bandages. Customs officers were subsequently alerted and a full body search was conducted revealing approximately 3kg of cannabis resin.

The individual, a Spanish National from Seville was arrested and remanded in custody overnight and has been charged with possession, importation and exportation with intent to supply. He appeared at the Magistrates Court yesterday.

This detection highlights the effectiveness of the aviation security measures in place and the close cooperation between all agencies at the airport and HM Customs.