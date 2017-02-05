Commissioner of Police Presents Certificates to Trainees

Six trainees have been presented with certificates by the Commissioner of Police on completion of a two year trainee programme with the Royal Gibraltar Police. The trainee programme was run in conjunction with HMGoG’s Training Scheme, which seconds the trainees and with whom the RGP has had a very successful partnership for a number of years.

April Baldachino, Jay Marin, Mathew Borg, Brandon Robinson, Eric Philbin and Brandon Doherty joined the trainee programme on 27th January 2015. During their time with the RGP they have been attached to various departments within the organisation and have carried out a wide range of duties. The trainees have also been visible in town wearing their blue banded headdress and epaulettes, whilst accompanying officers on patrol.

Two of the trainees, Eric Philbin and Brandon Doherty, successfully applied to join the RGP and are now undergoing police training as Recruit Police Constables in this year’s intake.

During their time with the Force they have formed part of the Police family and the RGP wishes all of them the very best for the future in their chosen paths.