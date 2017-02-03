UK Prime Minister Awards Founder of Gibraltar’s Blood Cancer Charity

A principle founder of Gibraltar’s ‘Leukaemia and Lymphoma’ charity has been named a Point of Light by Prime Minister Theresa May for supporting patients with the conditions and their families for over 20 years.

Beryl Zammitt is the founder of Gibraltar’s ‘Leukaemia and Lymphoma’ charity and has dedicated the last 22 years to providing accessible and trusted support to Gibraltarians suffering from these life-changing conditions.

Her ambitious leadership has also supported family members to cope with, what can be, the overwhelming challenge of caring for loved ones throughout their illness. She is a tireless fundraiser, undertaking a myriad of imaginative initiatives that have raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Beryl is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Beryl, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“Your dedication to ensuring Gibraltarians living with leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma have access to the support they need is inspirational. Your fundraising is making an important contribution to the efforts to beat blood cancers.”

Beryl said:

“I am honoured to receive this award. I feel very humbled and delighted with the recognition given to me. I would like to share and dedicate this award, especially to my father and brother who were also involved in charity work.”

Beryl was informed of her award by the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant-General Edward Davis CB CBE.

His Excellency the Governor said:

“I am delighted that Beryl has been duly recognised by the Prime Minister with a Point of Light Award. Her award is richly deserved. Beryl is a shining example of someone that puts the needs of others ahead of her own for the greater good. She is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through bold and passionate leadership. Simply, she is an example to us all. I congratulate a special person that has made a real difference to the well-being of those that suffer from Leukaemia and Lymphoma in Gibraltar. We are lucky to have her.”

Beryl is the 674th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA and was first established by President George H. W. Bush. Over 5,000 US Points of Light have been awarded and both President George H. W. Bush and President Barack Obama have publicly supported the partnership with Points of Light UK, which honours shining examples of volunteering across the country.

Regardless of whether it’s a doctor restoring local monuments in her free time, a father teaching young people life skills, or a local musician giving a voice to lonely people, the Point of Light award honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.