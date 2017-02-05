Man Charged Following Friday’s Incident Involving Armed Officers

24yr old Lewis QUINN, of Seawave House, Mid Harbour Estate, has been charged with one count of Fear or Provocation of Violence.

The charge follows an incident on Friday afternoon, which saw a sizeable deployment of RGP officers (including RGP & GDP armed officers) in the Westside area.

Following a series of coordinated searches and extensive enquiries that included the retrieval and analysing of CCTV footage, QUINN was identified and arrested that same evening. A search of his residence resulted in the seizure of a toy sub-machine gun.

QUINN will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs on Monday 6th February 2017.

Gibraltar’s Threat Level remains at “Substantial,” with police operating at an increased level of response, including additional 24/7 patrols by Armed Officers as part of a series of wider security response measures. Whilst Gibraltar remains a generally safe jurisdiction, it remains exposed to similar security concerns applicable across cities worldwide, particularly in Europe.

The RGP would like to take this opportunity to remind the community of the potentially serious consequences that may arise as a result of anyone engaging in activity that involves the use of a toy or pellet-firing weapon (the latter being prohibited articles in law) that may cause alarm or distress to the general public.