Data Protection Day 2017

Saturday 28th January 2017 marks the anniversary of Data Protection Day, an annual event celebrated internationally, which commemorates the importance of privacy and data protection.

This year, to celebrate Data Protection Day, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (“GRA”) as the Data Protection Commissioner will be at the Piazza from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to raise awareness of data protection and privacy issues, enabling people to exercise their rights more effectively and take better control over their information.

With the emergence of new technologies that bring great benefits to society and the economy, has come an increase in the amount of information that organisations collect and process about individuals. Data Protection is therefore increasingly important to ensure that organisations collect and use our information securely, responsibly, and legitimately in accordance with the law. It is equally important for individuals to be aware of the risk to privacy from new technologies, as well as their rights under data protection law.

This event forms part of the GRA’s “Control Your Privacy” Campaign, whose aim is to provide different sectors of the community with information about their privacy rights, including the right to information granted by the Data Protection Act 2004 and the right to ensure that companies are processing personal data properly.

Further to the above, 2017 promises to be an important year for data protection within the European Union, as organisations prepare for the new General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), which will come into force in May of 2018. The GDPR will strengthen citizen’s data protection rights within the EU.

The Data Protection Commissioner invites the public to attend the event and engage directly with the GRA, to discuss any concerns or seek advice on data protection related matters.

￼For further information please contact the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority on +350 200 74636 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .