RGP Marine Crew Recover Stolen Jetski

Yesterday afternoon RGP Marine Section personnel recovered a stolen Yamaha Wave Runner JetSki, whilst on a routine patrol that culminated in a high speed sea borne chase.

Whilst on patrol the RGP crew sighted the JetSki as it was leaving the area of Marina Bay at speed, carrying three individuals on board. When signalled by the RGP crew to stop, the navigator of the JetSki accelerated and headed north towards Spain. The RGP vessel gave chase with beacons on and sirens sounding. The JetSki’s occupants failed to heed further instructions to stop and the high speed chase continued in the direction of ‘El Muelle San Felipe’, the La Linea Breakwater, where all three individuals jumped ashore abandoning the JetSki and making good their escape on land.

Spanish Law Enforcement Agencies were informed and the JetSki was subsequently towed back to the Marine Base where it was ascertained that the locally registered JetSki had been stolen from the Victoria Stadium JetSki pontoons. Police continue to investigate the matter with a view of identifying the perpetrators.

Like with all other property, Police advise owners of recreational craft to take appropriate measures to protect against the theft of their vessels or property. This advice ranges from securing vessels, not leaving equipment fitted in locations from where it can be easily removed or leaving valuables visible.