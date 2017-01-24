Honours – Call for Nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board will meet in April 2017 under the Chairmanship of His Excellency the Governor to consider:

Nominations to be put forward for the New Year Honours List 2018; and,

Nominations for the Gibraltar Award, which are decided locally and will be announced in the Queen’s Birthday List 2017.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone at any time and should be sent for the attention of: Honours Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar.

Nominations to be considered at the next meeting should be submitted as soon as possible but ideally no later than 10th April 2017.

The awards for nomination are:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This is awarded for having a prominent role at national level or a leading role at regional level. It may also be awarded a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community. An MBE is also awarded for local ‘hands-on’ service which stands out as an example to other people.

￼British Empire Medal (BEM)

Reintroduced in 2012 this rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work of a relatively short duration (e.g. 3 to 4 years).

The Gibraltar Award:

The Gibraltar Award is awarded to residents of Gibraltar who have rendered loyal and valuable service worthy of special recognition or, who have by their loyalty and meritorious conduct been of exceptional benefit to the people of Gibraltar.

It is important that nominations for any awards are strong, with supporting information. Further details including nomination forms and guidance notes are available from the Convent reception or from the Honours Board Secretary This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.