MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

MTV UK has today announced it will bring MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, an outdoor live music spectacular, to Gibraltar on the 2nd and 3rd September this year through the brand’s first-ever partnership with HM Government of Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Music Festival has evolved into MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, which will be staged at the Victoria Stadium across two days and will feature stand out performances from UK and international music acts soon to be announced.

As part of the agreement, MTV will promote the event across its myriad of social, digital and linear platforms and will film the event for MTV LIVE.

“With its sunny climate and stunning views, Gibraltar is a fantastic location for an outdoor live music event and we’re really looking forward to working with the Government of Gibraltar to showcase what Gibraltar has to offer to our youth audience,” commented Mark Swift, Senior Vice President, Commercial & International Ad Sales, VIMN UK. “We’re confident that with the power of the MTV brand name behind it and the support we’ll provide, MTV presents Gibraltar Calling will be the biggest and best festival in Gibraltar to date.”

Gibraltar’s Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this exciting new development for Gibraltar’s cultural life. Since the first Gibraltar Mega Concert in 2012 the festival has become an important highlight of the year for locals and visitors alike. The event is firmly established as one of Europe’s major summer festivals, featuring international headliners and showcasing local talents.

“This fantastic new collaboration with MTV is testament to the festival’s success to date, and promises to take it to the next level. I am confident that Gibraltar Music Week will build on the excellent reputation of its precursors and I look forward to working with MTV to deliver this unprecedented event to the Rock.”

￼￼￼Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: “The huge success of the music festival has now allowed us to go global with the Gibraltar branding associated with this fantastic event. As a result we have been able to agree a partnership with a global household brand like MTV in a way that will enable us to promote Gibraltar internationally in an unprecedented manner at this crucial time in our history. This is an exciting development that is great news for music fans in Gibraltar and great for the jurisdiction as a whole. MTV is an iconic leader in its field and we are very proud indeed to call them partners in the international growth of the GMF."

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on 1st March 2017. For further information on the event, ticketing and artists please visit www.gibraltarcalling.com

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling continues MTV’s long history of partnering with tourist boards and councils to promote cities and regions to youth audiences. Recent stand out live music collaborations include MTV Crashes events in Plymouth and Coventry, Club MTV events in Croatia, Swansea, Derry and Gothenburg, not forgetting the flagship MTV EMAs which last year took place in Rotterdam.