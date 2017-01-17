Christian Hook to Give Second University Beacon Lecture

The University of Gibraltar is honoured to host three internationally-recognised Gibraltarians as part of its 2016-17 Beacon Lecture Series.

The Beacon Lecture Series brings Gibraltarians of the highest calibre from the worlds of academia, business, the arts and civil society to the University campus to share their thoughts, ideas and experiences.

The University’s first Beacon Lecture by Maestro Karel Mark Chichon was a great success with Maestro Chichon providing an in depth and intimate insight into his profession as an internationally acclaimed conductor, regularly conducting the world's finest orchestras and leading opera houses.

The lecture series will continue tomorrow with an already sold out lecture by Christian Hook. Christian was named Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2014. He studied illustration at Middlesex University, London before establishing a career as an illustrator for Disney and later lecturing in illustration at the Royal College of Art.

The 2016-17 lecture series will draw to a close with world renowned Sports Physician Dr Eva Carneiro on Thursday 30th March at 7pm. Dr Eva Carneiro is a Sports Physician who has worked in the New South Wales Institute of Sport in Sydney, Olympic Medical Institute UK and Chelsea Football Club. She is a contributing member of the UEFA Injury Study Group, works as Consultant in Qatar in the build up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and in The Sports Medical Group, at 68 Harley Street London.

The lectures are free and open to the public. As tickets are selling out fast, registration is required, therefore, please contact 20071000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.