Talks in London Continue After Prime Minister’s Statement

The Prime Minister Theresa May has today set out the objectives of the United Kingdom as it prepares to leave the European Union. These objectives will not take anyone by surprise given what has been said over the last six months by different members of the United Kingdom Government.

In Gibraltar, the Government has already produced a detailed analysis of the impact of Brexit across every area of Government including the private sector. This caters for every eventuality. Gibraltar will therefore be well prepared to face whatever challenges Brexit may bring.

It was positive to see confirmation that the objectives of the UK include the negotiation of transitional provisions which would allow for a phased implementation of the process of exiting. This means that it is possible, subject to the wider negotiation, that in certain policy areas the implementation process is in practice extended so that the designated areas would remain unchanged for a longer period of time. This proposal will bring greater certainty to business.

The Government, in the meantime, is continuing with its positive engagement with the United Kingdom Government so that the needs and concerns of Gibraltar are fully understood going forward.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London for detailed discussions with the UK Government on a number of areas including the process of leaving the EU.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and UK Rep Dominique Searle.

The Chief Minister said: “We are seeing that there are many positive pathways and routes through the areas of concern which can arise from Brexit and it is clear that Gibraltar is likely to continue to do well in the future because we have understood those potential pitfalls and prepared for them. The work we have done and are doing is standing us in good stead as we enter the final part of the exercise of preparing for the triggering of Article 50."

Whilst in London, Mr Picardo will make a number of presentations in respect of Gibraltar which will help to keep the issues which are relevant to Gibraltar in the public eye.

In their absence, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.