Arrests for Burglary - Waterfront Restaurant

In the early hours of today (Tuesday 17th January 2017) Royal Gibraltar Police uniformed officers from the on duty Area Response Team and Marine Section crew have arrested 3 individuals on suspicion of Burglary.

The arrests were carried out as the officers responded to the triggering of the burglary alarm at the Waterfront Restaurant at Queensway Quay.

The 3 individuals have been interviewed by police and are currently on police bail pending further investigations.