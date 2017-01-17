Launch of Bus Tracker WebApp for Route 1

Following the success of the Bus Tracker WebApp for Route 9, Government have announced the launch of a similar Tracker WebApp for Route 1.

This will be useful to residents of and visitors to the Upper Town as Route 1 serves this area.

Web/Apps for further routes, including one for the Night bus, will be launched as and when they are developed and fully tested by the Government’s IT & Logistics Department.

Govt reminds all bus users that the Night Bus is still operational on Friday and Saturday nights from 2100 to 0200.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Paul Balban said, “I would like to thank the IT & LD for their continuing efforts and those at the Bus Company whom make sure this works every single day. The Bus Tracker is a vital tool to put the bus service right into the hands of the user and has been very well received by members of the public.”