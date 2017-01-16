Top Darts Stars Return For Gibraltar Darts Trophy

The world's top darts stars will return to The Rock in May for the fifth staging of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, with tickets now available.

The PDC European Tour event, which offers £135,000 in prize money, will see 48 players competing from May 12-14 at the Victoria Stadium, with the tournament being streamed online worldwide.

The field is set to feature reigning World Champion Michael van Gerwen, who has won the tournament for the past two years and 2014 champion James Wade, with 16 top players competing alongside 32 qualifiers.

Friday's opening day features the first round as the 32 qualifiers, which will include four Host Nation Qualifiers from Gibraltar, face off across two sessions, before the top 16 seeded players come in at the second round stage on Saturday.

The Gibraltar Darts Trophy then concludes on Sunday May 14 with the third round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Last year's tournament saw Gibraltar's Dyson Parody enjoy the most memorable weekend of his career as he won through to the quarter-finals, being the first Host Nation Qualifier to progress this far on The Rock.

Tickets for the 2017 Gibraltar Darts Trophy are now available and can be purchased online: www.buytickets.gi

2017 Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Tercentenary Hall, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Friday May 12th

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

First Round x8

Table Tickets £10

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

First Round x8

Table Tickets £15

Tier Tickets £5

Saturday May 13th

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

Second Round x8

Table Tickets £12

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

Second Round x8

Table Tickets £20

Tier Tickets £5

Sunday May 14th

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

Third Round x8

Table Tickets £15

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Table Tickets £20

Tier Tickets £5

Season Tickets (All Sessions)

Table Season Ticket £50

Tier Season Ticket £25

Ticket prices above subject to booking fee & sold subject to standard PDC Terms & Conditions available at www.pdc.tv/tickets

For enquiries, please contact the Ministry of Sports, City Hall via +350 200 47592 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tickets will also be available at the event.