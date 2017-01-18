Pilot Pay & Display Parking Scheme at Portland House

The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning have today announced as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) that as from Thursday 19th January 2017, Government will be launching a pilot Pay & Display zone along Glacis Road in the lay-by area in front of Portland House.

The area will now provide Pay & Display parking bays operational from the hours of 09:00 to 19:00 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 14:00 on Saturdays, with Sundays free.

The introduction of Pay & Display areas are in keeping with the recommendations of the plan and provide parking turnaround and access to the areas with free parking beyond the Pay & Display times.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning the Hon Paul Balban said:

“I am pleased to see that as part of the continued workings of the STTPP the introduction of another pilot scheme. The STTPP has highlighted the need to provide quick turnaround of vehicles around commercial areas.”