Mount Alvernia Refurbishment

Mount Alvernia is currently undergoing a refurbishment programme, which will create additional space for the provision of 24 more beds by relocating staff facilities and administration areas within the buildings. Local contractor GJBS has been commissioned to carry out the works on behalf of the Government.

The increased capacity at Mount Alvernia is in addition to the 52 beds that will be made available at the Dementia Residential Home, due to open this quarter.

Minister for Health, Care Service and Justice, the Hon Neil Costa MP, said that he was delighted that more beds would become available for elderly persons who need round-the- clock care.

Minister Costa said: “In keeping with our ethos of care for the vulnerable sectors of the community, the Government is always looking at ways in which to improve and develop the services we provide to elderly citizens. There is always a surge in hospital admissions during the winter months and we are determined to tackle it decisively by providing new resources and extra facilities. The Mount Alvernia refurbishment project is an excellent initiative, which, when completed, will release bed space at St Bernard’s Hospital.”