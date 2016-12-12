Three Kings Cavalcade 5th January 2017 – Arrangements for Distribution of Sweets

As the festive season comes into full swing, arrangements are well underway for the organisation of the Three King’s Cavalcade, organised by the Cavalcade Committee.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services have been working closely with the committee in the organisation of this event.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be responsible for handing sweets out to children and persons lining up the route of the Cavalcade.

The Three King’s Cavalcade will take place along Main Street on Thursday 5th January 2017. GCS staff will depart Casemates Square at 7.15pm, followed by the floats at 7.30pm.