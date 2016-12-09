CM to Address House of Lords Select Committee on European Union & Will Make Appearance on Top TV & Radio Shows in London

The Chief Minister is travelling to London this weekend to appear on several top television and radio political live shows.

On Sunday, Mr. Picardo will be interviewed in the prestigious Andrew Marr Show on BBC1 which goes on the air from 10 to 11 am, Gibraltar Time. Straight after that appearance, the Chief Minister is a guest on the Sky News weekly interview programme hosted by Dermot Murnaghan. The show is on the air between 11 am and 1 pm, Gibraltar Time.

On Monday, Mr Picardo is also being interviewed on Radio by Iain Dale from the London Broadcasting Company.

On Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister will be at the House of Lords. Together with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, he is answering questions from the House of Lords Select Committee on the European Union.

The main subject will be the implications of Brexit for Gibraltar. The Chief Minister returns to the Rock on Tuesday evening