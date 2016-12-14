Chief Minister to Host Meeting with Opposition Members

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has invited Roy Clinton and Marlene Hassan Nahon to meetings in respect of the £300m investment in Gibraltar.

The meetings are set for the afternoon of the 23rd of January, given the Chief Minister’s busier than usual agenda in the past months since the result of the Brexit Referendum.

Mr Picardo said: "I am very much looking forward to hosting this meeting with Opposition members Clinton and Hassan Nahon and discussing with them the excellent terms of the £300m investment we have secured for Gibraltar. The financial services community has been highly complimentary of the terms agreed in respect of this money, especially in the uncertain climate initially created by the result of the Brexit referendum. I trust that outside of the Parliamentary fray it will be possible for this to be recognised by the members of the Opposition, whatever their publicly stated position may currently be and may remain."