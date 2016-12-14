Launch of Gibraltar Cyber-Security Information Sharing Partnership – “GibCyberWatch”

As part of a series of ongoing security work streams currently being pursued under the auspices of the recently constituted Gibraltar Contingency Council, the Royal Gibraltar Police has today launched a new Cyber-Security Information Sharing Partnership (CISP) at the Sunborn Hotel.

Bringing together representatives from the public and private sectors, this initiative aims to share cyber threat and vulnerability information, with a view of increasing overall situational awareness of the cyber threat and therefore reduce the impact on Gibraltar’s financial services industry, critical infrastructure and wider community.

The work of this partnership will form part of Gibraltar’s wider cyber strategy that aims to identify risks, develop and enhance capabilities and mitigate cyber threats through education, awareness, investigation and enforcement action.

Commenting on the launch of this partnership, His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KtSJ said, “I am delighted to support this crucial initiative. Once again, this demonstrates Gibraltar’s determination to take a collaborative and proactive approach to addressing ￼the challenges we all face in our digitally-enabled, interconnected world, and firmly underscores Gibraltar’s ‘smart’ Rock credentials”.

For his part, the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "Cyber security matters today to our commercial operators as much as it matters to the public sector. Keeping data safe and secure is part of the overall security of our community. This is therefore a step in the right direction and an indication that Gibraltar "gets it" when it comes to 'CyberSec'.”