Gibraltar Tourist Board Attends Travel Weekly Globe Awards as First Time Nominees

The Gibraltar Tourist Board attended The Travel Weekly Globe Awards last week as first time nominees in the category of Best Tourist Board.

The awards, the most high profile in the travel industry awards season, are a mark of excellence in the industry voted for and decided by, exclusively by UK travel agents and advisors.

Sellers have an opportunity to base their nominations on trade engagement, delivery of service, reliability, incentives and product appeal to their customers across the year. Categories feature across the travel spectrum and include all classes of cruise, rail, air, tour operation and destination, together with a series of special awards to industry professionals.

This was a first-time nomination for Gibraltar in a category that was highly contested. Although Gibraltar was unsuccessful in winning the ultimate accolade on the night, it was a recognised achievement to have made the select list which consisted of huge travel branded destinations, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Florida, Gibraltar, Greece, Jamaica, Malta, Portugal, Spain & Qatar. The successful destination on the evening was Jamaica.

Commenting on the nomination, Minister for Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said:

“We are extremely proud to have been nominated alongside such an impressive list of world class tourist destinations. Consumers are faced with unprecedented choice of product; travel agents play an important role in shaping the narrative of a destination at the point of sale and to be successful in achieving recognition in a global field is the ultimate accolade. It shows that the marketing strategy of the Tourist Board is effective in its goal of broadening Gibraltar’s brand presence. We are delighted to have been among the nominees and look forward to repeating this achievement many more times in the future.”