GHA Director of Nursing Sandie Gracia seconded to Ministry for Health

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, has been formally seconded to the Ministry of Health from November 2025 for a period of six months.

With a distinguished nursing career in Gibraltar, Ms Gracia will support the Ministry for Health in the delivery of key strategic and transformational reforms within the GHA.

Her wide-ranging clinical expertise and professional insight will play a central role in strengthening nursing leadership, workforce planning and hospital management systems during this important period of reform. During the duration of the secondment, the Director of Nursing position will be undertaken on an acting basis, with an expression of interest having been issued internally within the GHA for this purpose.

Ms Gracia began her nursing career at the former St Bernard’s Hospital on 4 January 1987, progressing from student nurse to registered nurse specialising in surgical care. Over the course of her career she has held senior clinical and managerial posts including Ward Sister, Clinical Manager and Director of Nursing, Gibraltar Ambulance Services and School of Health Studies, and has also previously deputised for the Director General. Ms Gracia was also the operational project lead for the Day Surgery Unit and Minor Injuries Unit.

She was awarded an MBE for services to Nursing and Healthcare in Gibraltar and has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.

As professional lead for nurses, midwives and paramedics in Gibraltar, she has provided clinical and workforce advice to Ministers and the GHA Board and has been a strong advocate for advancing nursing practice, professional development and education locally.

Among her many achievements, Ms Gracia has played a leading role in the development of the nursing and ambulance services, the promotion of evidence-based practice and the expansion of advanced nurse practitioner roles, enabling highly skilled nurses to deliver autonomous specialist care.