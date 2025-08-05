Airport Fire and Rescue Service Welcomes Two New Firefighters

The Airport Fire & Rescue Service (AFRS) has announced that its two newest recruits, Firefighters John Paul Llanelo and Declan Pizarro, have successfully completed the Aviation Firefighter Initial (AFFI) course at the highly regarded Fire Service College (FSC), in UK.

This intensive five-week programme, recognised for its alignment with current best practices in aviation firefighting, marks the beginning of their professional journey within the AFRS. The AFFI course provides an accredited qualification aligned with UK Civil Aviation Authority’s rigorous standards. It ensures firefighter competence across ten technical modules designed to simulate the complex and high-risk operations, which may be encountered in an airport environment.

Aviation firefighting is a specialised and physically demanding discipline requiring rapid decisionmaking, technical proficiency and constant vigilance. Firefighters must be prepared to respond safely within seconds to a variety of emergencies, including aircraft incidents, fuel fires and structural incidents within the aerodrome.

During their time at the FSC, John Paul and Declan gained a comprehensive foundation in aviation firefighting and wider emergency response. They developed critical skills in the tactical use of foam and other extinguishing agents, advanced breathing apparatus operations and internal firefighting techniques. Their training also covered aircraft construction, the properties of aviation fuels and materials, fire behaviour science and incident command principles.

This knowledge was reinforced through live-fire rescue exercises conducted both during the day and at night, simulating realistic emergency scenarios. Their learning culminated in a final weeklong placement at Gatwick Airport’s operational fire station. This transitioned them from a controlled training environment to a live and very dynamic operational setting, providing an invaluable hands-on experience to reinforce their preparedness for operational duty.

The successful completion of the AFFI course reflects AFRS’s ongoing commitment to high-quality training, operational resilience and adherence to best practices. By aligning with industry standards, the AFRS continues to promote the safety, preparedness and professional growth of its team in line with UK and international benchmarks.

AFRS Senior Management congratulated both newly qualified firefighters and welcomed them to the team, wishing them a long and successful Fire Service career. They will now enter a structured local training and development programme preparing them further before joining frontline operational response crews.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, said; “Well done to Firefighters John Paul Llanelo and Declan Pizarro on completing this vital training. I commend bothfirefighters for their dedication, professionalism and the exemplary way they have represented AFRS throughout their training and in achieving great results”.