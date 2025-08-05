Gibraltar Officially Removed from EU High-Risk Third Country List

HM Government of Gibraltar has announced that the European Union’s legislative process to remove Gibraltar from its list of “high-risk third countries” has now concluded.

As of today, Gibraltar’s de-listing from the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) List takes legal effect.

This follows the EU’s earlier notification to the Government on 9 July 2025 of its intention to remove Gibraltar from the list of jurisdictions identified as having strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT regimes.

This milestone reflects the progress Gibraltar has made in strengthening its AML/CFT framework and brings with it both political and reputational significance. Importantly, the decision also has practical implications for businesses operating between Gibraltar and EU Member States. It eliminates the requirement for “enhanced customer due diligence measures” previously mandated in EU jurisdictions for transactions or business relationships involving Gibraltar.

Commenting on the development, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, said:

“With the removal of Gibraltar from the EU AML/CFT List taking legal effect today, it is important to underscore that this decision is not just about restoring Gibraltar’s credentials as a premier financial centre. The decision has practical implications too on how business between the EU and Gibraltar is transacted. The synergies which are now formally recognised to exist between our AML/CFT regimes allow for the safe elimination of enhanced customer due diligence measures. This is good for business. It is good for trade. To preserve the trust re-established, and for Gibraltar to continue to be seen as a partner rather than a detractor, we must persevere with our work on this front and I have written to our interlocutors in the EU to convey my strong commitment to do so.”

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, added:

“This important step reflects the sterling work of our financial services industry and is also a reflection of the broader, ongoing relationship we are building with the EU. It demonstrates that our partners in the treaty negotiations are increasingly behaving like true partners should. This decision reinforces Gibraltar’s standing and highlights the value of good faith and constructive engagement.”

This achievement underlines Gibraltar’s commitment to the highest international standards in financial regulation and its continued role as a responsible and cooperative jurisdiction in the global financial system.