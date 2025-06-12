Joint statement on the negotiations for an EU-UK Agreement in respect of Gibraltar

European Commissioner Maroš Šefcovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, together with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, met in Brussels on Wednesday 11 June.

Building on significant progress achieved in the previous political meetings in 2024 and on intensive work of the negotiating teams since then to solve outstanding issues, yesterday's discussions resulted in a conclusive political agreement on the core aspects of the future Agreement between the EU and the UK in respect of Gibraltar. The future Agreement is without prejudice to the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom with regard to sovereignty and jurisdiction.

The main objective of the future Agreement is to secure the future prosperity of the whole region. This will be done by removing all physical barriers, checks and controls on persons and goods circulating between Spain and Gibraltar, while preserving the Schengen area, the EU Single Market and Customs Union. This will bring confidence and legal certainty to the lives and well-being of the people of the whole region by promoting shared prosperity and close and constructive relations between the Gibraltar and Spanish authorities.

In the area of persons, the Parties agreed to establish dual Gibraltar and Schengen border checks at Gibraltar port and airport - to be carried out in full cooperation between the EU and UK/Gibraltar authorities, removing all checks at the crossing point between Gibraltar and La Linea for the many thousands of people who travel across daily in both directions. For the EU, full Schengen checks will be carried out by Spain. For the UK, full Gibraltar checks will continue to be carried out as they are today. They also agreed arrangements for visas and permits and close cooperation between the police and law enforcement authorities.

In the area of goods, the Parties agreed on the principles underpinning the future customs union between the EU and Gibraltar, providing for strong cooperation between the respective customs authorities and removing checks on goods. There is also agreement on the principles of indirect taxation to be applied in Gibraltar, including on tobacco - that will avoid distortions and contribute to the prosperity of the whole region.

Other important areas of the future EU-UK Agreement include level playing field commitments on State aid, taxation, labour, environment, trade and sustainable development, anti-money laundering, and transport - including the airport; the rights of frontier workers and social security coordination. Specific cooperation will also be included in environmental matters. The creation of an appropriate financial mechanism to promote cohesion and support training and employment in the region has also been agreed.

This agreement has been reached in a shared commitment to European security.

The way is now clear for negotiating teams swiftly to finalise the full legal text and proceed with the respective internal procedures leading to the signature and ratification of the future Agreement.

The Parties have said they are confident that this Agreement will support prosperity and bring confidence, legal certainty, and stability to the lives and well-being of the people of the whole region.