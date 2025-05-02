antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School and CSRO collaborate to bring learning to life

Details
Category: Local

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School once again partnered with the Civil Status and Registration Office for a lively and educational interactive learning experience on the topic of ‘Transport and Travel’.

The visit gave Reception pupils a fascinating glimpse into the world of passports and international documentation. The children learned that passports are essential documents for global travel and were eager to explore the contents of a passport.

CSRO officials kindly accepted the school’s invitation to support the initiative by presenting real-life examples and guiding pupils through the basics of document handling. The highlight of the day was a role-play activity where the children, having created their own passports in class, had them signed and stamped by CSRO officials before embarking on their chosen holiday destination aboard the ‘Governor’s Meadow Airlines’ plane, an experience that brought huge excitement and a tangible connection to the topic.

Headteacher Ms Emma Montegriffo expressed her appreciation, stating: "We are very grateful to the Civil Status and Registration Office for once again supporting our pupils’ learning in such a meaningful and engaging way. It’s initiatives like these that make learning truly come to life."

Head of the Civil Status and Registration Office, Karl Triay, commented: “It has been a real pleasure for the team to return to Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School and support this fantastic initiative for a second time. Encouraging young children to understand the importance of documentation in travel and citizenship is vital and we are proud to play a part in making this learning experience enjoyable and memorable for them.”

This interactive session also served as preparation for the children’s upcoming visit to the airport, where their handmade passports will be used in a mock travel experience: a perfect way to round off an unforgettable learning journey!

 


