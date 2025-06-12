UK-EU Gibraltar Trade and Mobility Agreement

The announcement in Brussels of an Agreement to proceed with a UK-EU treaty to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union can only be good news for citizens and businesses in Gibraltar who now have certainty and clarity in their lives after the disruption caused by Brexit.

The negotiations, which commenced in October 2021, have been extremely complex given the technical, legal and political issues involved and the fact that there were four parties around the table. The successful outcome will reflect the transformation of the 2020 New Year’s Eve Agreement into a UK-EU treaty about Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael LLamas, the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez and the Director of Gibraltar House (Brussels) Daniel D’Amato were in the European Commission building in Brussels today for the final stretch.

It is important to note that Gibraltar will retain FULL control over its own border checks at its external borders as happens today. The practical details involve the elimination of controls at the land border thereby permitting fluid movement between Gibraltar and Spain. This is how it works all across the 29 countries in Schengen, and people in Gibraltar who have travelled seamlessly between Portugal and Spain will have taken note.

Gibraltar and the United Kingdom will continue to apply passport checks with each other, so that the new arrangements, when they come into effect, will have no impact on the UK itself.

The agreement represents a balanced, pragmatic and mutually respectful solution laying the foundations for freedom of movement of goods as well as people, and thereby for a future zone of shared prosperity that will benefit both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

The Agreement does not, and will not, compromise British sovereignty over Gibraltar in any way. This will be made abundantly clear in the text of the treaty itself when this is published.

Indeed, all sides have said that the Agreement is about people and not about sovereignty.

It does not diminish Gibraltar’s jurisdiction. It does not reduce our control.

The constitutional status of Gibraltar as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom and part of the British family of Nations remains unchanged.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I was delighted to meet Foreign Secretary Lammy, Foreign Minister Albares and Commissioner Sefcovic today.

“Let me be clear that this treaty will not depart from any fundamental principle. It is about our future relationship with the European Union and with our nearest EU neighbour, Spain. It has come about because the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. The UK already obtained its trade deal and this is Gibraltar’s own trade and mobility deal.

“The Government of Gibraltar extends its sincere gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication over many years to help deliver this historic treaty. We also wish to thank all those who have stood by Gibraltar throughout these negotiations, within the UK Government, across European institutions, and here at home. This agreement is a moment of progress, of clarity, and of optimism for our nation and our people. It also presents a chance for re-set between us and Spain which can lead to economic and social partnership and cooperation over confrontation.”