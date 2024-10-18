antidepresivos sin receta
Minister Santos visits PATHS session run by EdYOUcation

The Minister with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, visited a PATHS session run by Clare Francis from EdYOUcation.

Ms Francis has already delivered a first package of workshops under PATHS – Professional Advancement through Holistic Skills. This ongoing second package includes workshops on Mind- Mapping, Assistive Technology and Techniques into Practice. Minister Santos visited the attendees taking part in Using Media and Other Memory Techniques workshop.

Ten candidates from PATHS have been regularly attending these sessions which form part of the Ministry’s commitment to create opportunities though personalised training and holistic support, and boost employability, confidence and overall well-being among its participants.

The Minister for Employment with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I was pleased to attend this session and see the participants engaging with Clare and the course content. This is part of my commitment to empower and upskill individuals, and offer tailored support to help people overcome obstacles and thrive in the workplace”.


