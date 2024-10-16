Christmas Wonderland 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is delighted to announce the return of Christmas Wonderland.

This year GCS will be producing a Christmas spectacular at Casemates Square, over two days, on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November 2024.

Given the incredible attendance to the Square last year, the decision has been made to host the Festival of Lights over two separate days to be able to host all attendees safely, Health and Safety allowing for 3,000 people on each day. More information on this and a full programme of entertainment will be released shortly.

Additional to the Festival of Lights on the Saturday, GCS can also announce a special performance by Queen Revolution at Casemates Square at 9pm, paying tribute to the iconic rock band Queen.

Both days of festivities are being organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.

The Christmas Attractions will also return from Friday 22nd November 2024 to Sunday 5th January 2025. Christmas Saturdays will also be held in town on the 7th and 14th December 2024, respectively.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christan Santos GMD MP, said: “Last year’s Festival of Lights at the Christmas Wonderland was an unprecedented success and thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages. I am delighted to extend the offerings to two days to ensure more people can safely and comfortably attend and enjoy the opening to our Christmas season. My thanks to GCS and all our collaborators for working towards a great line up of performers which will entertain our community and instil the Christmas spirit.”