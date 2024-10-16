antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Induction of Foundation in Insurance Training (FIT)

Details
Category: Local

The Minister with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, met with trainees of the Foundation in Insurance Training (FIT) course at the start of their induction.

This programme, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute and led by Nicholas Pecino, is part of Minister Santos’ upskilling initiative designed to equip people with the essential skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the insurance industry.

Five young applicants passed the stringent application and interview process to qualify for their places on the programme. They have been allocated work placements in the insurance industry in Gibraltar and will earn a salary whilst gaining experience, receiving mentorship, and continuing their studies.

The Minister for Employment with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I am extremely pleased these young individuals are being given the tools and support to embark on a career in such a dynamic industry. My thanks to President of the Gibraltar Insurance Institute Nicholas Pecino for his collaboration and experience. FIT is part of my commitment to fostering education and job readiness for young people, giving them opportunities for study and careers in several industries.


