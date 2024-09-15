Study on children's screen time, video game use and microtransactions: Screen time survey for parents

The Department of Education, Director of Public Health, the Department of Paediatrics at the GHA and the University of Gibraltar are asking for parental support this week to undertake a short survey to explore how much children between the ages of 5 and 17 use screen-based devices, play video games and what their spending habits are when playing video games.

The World Health Organisation has issued guidance highlighting the potential harm to children's health from excessive usage of screen time, while researchers warn parents to be aware of the potential risks related to uncontrolled video game use. These include a special subset of virtual in-game purchases, so-called “loot boxes”, when random virtual items, such as character looks, in-game abilities or virtual weapons are bought by gamers. This is considered by many a form of gambling that is now widely available and used by children.

This large-scale international research project, led by a team of researchers from the University of Gibraltar, is being conducted in more than 25 countries. The purpose of this survey is to start establishing the scale of the problem in school-aged children and how this affects families worldwide, including in Gibraltar.

Parents can access the anonymous online survey through https://tinyurl.com/screenquest until 20th September. As an added incentive, those who participate will have the opportunity to enter a draw for one of 30 Hungry Monkey vouchers worth £20 each.

The survey is also the first stage of a wider project in Gibraltar exploring the risks of screen-based device use in different age groups, including pre-school, primary, and secondary school-aged children. A further survey is planned for later in the autumn for children themselves to complete.

'Ultimately, we aim to develop strategies to support caregivers who face challenges in managing their children's screen-use.'

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, Catherine Bachleda, said: “I am delighted that the University and its team of behavioural researchers are working with the Department of Education, the Director of Public Health and the GHA on this important research.”

Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “We need to understand how excessive screen time is impacting upon both children's school readiness and their mental wellbeing. Technology is advancing and how we best use it is important. This survey will enable us to understand what is currently happening and help us shape the work ahead to help parents recognise the risks from excessive screen time and provide them with support to reduce it.”

Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: 'As a parent myself I am often concerned about the impacts that excessive screen time can have for children and this survey will assist us in understanding it. I would like to thank everyone involved in this for their work.”